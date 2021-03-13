Sadananda’s comment reignites talk about leadership change

Union Minister makes a cryptic remark while praising Ashwath Narayan’s work

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda seems to have reignited the leadership change debate, with his wish that Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan should “lose the deputy tag soon”.

“He will soon become busy with work that will give him little free time,” he cryptically said, while heaping praise on his work and leadership.

The comment made at a Shivaratri event in Dr. Narayan’s constituency Malleswaram with the DCM on stage, on Thursday night, comes amidst a fluid political situation in the State – with defectors who brought the government to power fearing a “defamatory campaign”, even as the Opposition is pointing fingers at the BJP for the same – and days after the BJP high command swiftly affected a leadership change in Uttarakhand and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa celebrated his 78th birthday.

Though Dr. Narayan sought to downplay Mr. Gowda’s comments and denied rumours of any leadership change, his trip to Delhi has fuelled speculations in the party. “There is no question of leadership change and the party high command has also said so. Mr. Gowda being a senior leader blessed me and no more than that should be read into that comment,” he said speaking to media persons in Delhi.

Mr. Yediyurappa is reportedly upset over the remarks by Mr. Gowda. His camp saw in his comments assertion of Vokkaligas – both Mr. Gowda and Dr. Narayan are Vokkaligas – for a claim for alternate leadership, in case the high command were to affect leadership change.

The community has recently been assertive seeking a better deal in the reservation matrix and a dedicated development corporation, following similar demands by Veerashaiva-Lingayats. Community seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamy had thanked the Chief Minister for announcing the Vokkaliga Development Corporation and earmarking ₹500 crore in the State Budget, on the lines of a corporation for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community