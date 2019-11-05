‘Sab ka Chawal’ campaign to be flagged off today

The second edition of “Sab ka Chawal”, the food wastage prevention campaign of the first year Media and Communication Students of Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC), will be flagged at 9.30 a.m. here on Tuesday.

A press release issued here on Monday said that Derrick Ian Joshua, Assistant Director, Environmental Sustainability, MAHE, will provide insights on the importance of prevention of food wastage. The “Sab ka Chawal” campaign aims at creating awareness against the wastage of vast amounts of food in all forms, from groceries-veggies to the food on the plates of people.

The campaign started in 2018 and this is the second edition. The campaign aims at making a difference and minimising the wastage of food in areas such as food courts, canteens, households, lunch homes and restaurants. Over 870 million people across the world suffer from food insecurity and hunger.

The campaign includes various modes of spreading awareness against this menace of food wastage, such as info-taining documentaries, comical memes, intriguing and engaging posters and slogans, social media posts and updates regarding the campaign, informative interviews with people on food wastage, and an appealing address by a prominent personality, the release said.