RPF detects kidnapping in Hosapete

January 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials from South Western Railway has detected a case of kidnapping on Train No 18048 Amaravati Express at Hosapete Railway Station.

They apprehended a minor girl and a 23-year-old boy on Thursday last.

The accused were handed over to the police for further legal action.

A case has been registered at Mapusa Police Station, Goa, under Section 363 Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of General Clauses Act.

In another case, due to the alertness of the RPF staff, Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, a 14-year-old girl was reunited with her family. The incident occurred at Doddaballapur Railway Station earlier this month.

The girl went missing on January 9. It was suspected that she could have taken a train out of Bengaluru. The parents of the girl appreciated the timely action of the RPF personnel.

