Rowdy-sheeter murdered in broad daylight

A rowdy-sheeter, Anni alias Annappa, 36, was murdered by a group of people at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga in broad daylight on Thursday.

Annappa was riding his two-wheeler, when the accused chased him in a car. The car hit his two-wheeler and he stopped his vehicle. The accused got down from the car and hit him with lethal weapons and left the place. He died on the spot.

Annappa is survived by his wife and a son. The incident happened at Vinoba Nagar Chowki around 9.30 a.m, when the place was crowded. Many children were on the way to their schools.

Superintendent of Police B.M.Laxmi Prasad visited the spot. Speaking to the media the officer said Annappa was a rowdy-sheeter and there were nine cases against him. He was an accused in two murder cases, besides cases of robbery and rioting.

The police were on the efforts to nab the accused. They have made a list of people, who were in the rival gang, suspecting that old rivalry could be the cause of the murder.