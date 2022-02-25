Rowdy-sheeter arrested under Goonda Act

The Hindu Bureau February 25, 2022 04:07 IST

The Siddapura police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old notorious rowdy-sheeter under the Goonda Act.

The accused, Venkatesh, has over half a dozen criminal cases pending against him. Though he was out on bail, he allegedly continued his criminal activities.

Siddapura Police Inspector A. Raju filed a detailed report and submitted it to his higher-ups based on which Venkatesh was arrested under the Goonda Act and will not be granted bail for one year.

“Venkatesh lost his left arm in a gang war but continued peddling drugs, extorting victims, etc. in and around the south division. He is part of many gangs and would threaten the witnesses with dire consequences to discourage them from deposing before the court against him,” a police officer said.

When several reminders and warnings did not yield any results to keep him under control, the police arrested him under the Goonda Act.