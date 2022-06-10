Role of NGOs lauded in addressing issues concerning domestic violence

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy chairing a meeting to review the implementation of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 in Bidar. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

Deputy Commissioner of Bidar Govind Reddy has lauded the role played by non-governmental organisations in addressing family disputes and issues concerning domestic violence across the district through counselling.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 in Bidar on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said that besides setting up one staff centre to address domestic violence issues, the NGOs and the Women and Child Welfare Department will protect victims and make sure that legal action is taken against accused.

Underlining the importance of preventing child marriages, Mr. Reddy called upon panchayat development officers, village assistants and headmasters of schools to join hands to eradicate such evil practices and bring them to the notice of the officials concerned and book those violating the law.

Mr. Reddy directed officials to set a target to issue at least 6,000 Bhagyalakshmi bonds under the Centre’s ambitious Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Expressing displeasure over officials for their poor performance, Mr. Reddy urged them to achieve the target by the next review meeting.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Zaheera Naseem instructed the officials to raise awareness about Santwana Kendras set up in the district as people are not aware of the facility.

Ms. Naseem directed the officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department to conduct regular inspection at anganwadi centres and focus on improving the functioning of such centres with a thrust on effective implementation of supplementary nutrition activities. She also warned of stern action against officials if they failed to comply with the orders.

Deputy Director for Women and Child Welfare Department Ravindra Ratnakar and Deputy Superintendent of Police K.M. Satish were present.