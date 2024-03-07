Role of higher education in nation-building, scientific mindset in youth emphasised

March 07, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) in Mysuru celebrated National Science Day recently.

It is celebrated in honour of Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman on February 28 every year to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. This discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, the institute said.

The theme of this year’s National Science Day was “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”. The theme underscores the critical role Science and Technology plays in tackling global challenges and creating a more sustainable future for all. The theme focuses on areas like climate change, resource depletion, environmental degradation and sustainable development.

The event, was inaugurated by S.R. Niranjana, Vice-Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

In his address on “Development of Science and Technology in India”, Prof. Niranjana emphasised the indispensable role of higher education in the monumental task of nation-building. He underscored the need for harnessing indigenous technology development, especially in the face of global research challenges. He also touched upon various contributions of scientists and technologists in Indian science.

Prof. Niranjana also emphasised on the significance of creating a conducive environment for research, laying the foundation for trans-formative discoveries. He also expressed his appreciation to Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CSIR-CFTRI, and her team for organising the National Science Day 2024.

Dr. Singh, in her presidential address, underscored the importance of celebrating National Science Day and fostering a scientific mindset among the youth.

She provided a brief overview of CSIR-CFTRI’s pioneering research, cutting-edge technology, and societal programs of national importance.

“The National Science Day celebration at CSIR-CFTRI served as a testament to the institute’s unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and societal advancement. Through collaborative efforts and groundbreaking research initiatives, CSIR-CFTRI continues to be a beacon of scientific progress, shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come,” she said.

The event was witnessed by more than 300 staff, students, and invitees, and also international delegates from Guyana.