Video | Road trip in rains in Western Ghats in Karnataka

A road trip is interesting, but a road trip during the monsoon in the Western Ghats in Karnataka is magical.

Day 1

The road trip began in Bengaluru, Karnataka. We entered the Western Ghats in Hassan district.

The first stop was the trijunction of Hassan, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts, which is roughly marked by a distant waterfall.

We took the Bisle Ghat to reach Subrahmanya.

Day 2

From Subrahmanya, we went via Bantwal and Polali to Maravanthe beach in Udupi district on the west coast.

Day 3

Then we drove into the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary, took the Agumbe Ghat and headed towards Sringeri.

Day 4

We returned to Bengaluru via the erstwhile mining town of Kudremukh.