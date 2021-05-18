Road transport employees still waiting for salary in Karnataka

The utilities have sought ₹975 crore from govt. to pay staff for April-June period

Road transport corporations which are in financial distress are waiting for the State government to release funds so that they can pay 1.11 lakh employees their salaries.

Together, the four corporations of the State have requested around ₹975 crores to pay salaries for the months of April and May, and also June. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has sought ₹305.28 crore, while Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) needs ₹295.86 crore. The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) have sought ₹199.26 crore and ₹174.60 crore, respectively.

Because of the lockdown, the corporations are running a skeletal service and revenue generation has come down to almost nil. KSRTC managing director Shivyogi C. Kalasad said the non-operation of buses had resulted in the four RTCs incurring a revenue loss of ₹20 crore daily.

“Families depend on monthly salaries to buy essentials and pay the bills. We are in mid-May and salaries have not yet been credited for the previous month. We are hoping that the State government will not delay further in releasing funds,” an employee said.

Mr. Kalasad told The Hindu that the RTCs have managed to pay their staff their salaries till March. “In April, because of the employees’ strike, the corporation incurred a huge revenue loss for 15 days, and thereafter buses remained off the road because of the lockdown. We have written to the government seeking funds. It is with the Finance Department for consideration, after which it will be forwarded to the Chief Minister,” he said.

The RTCs have been depending on the State government to pay the salaries of the staff since last year, with the outbreak of COVID-19. From April to November 2020, the State had released ₹1,953.4 crore towards payment of salaries.