Rising water level may affect 2,737 families

The rising water of the Bhima is likely to affect over 2,700 families residing on the riverbanks in 26 villages in four taluks in Kalaburagi district.

The water level in the Bhima rose further on Wednesday night after Maharashtra released 1.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Ujjani Dam built across the Bhima and 75,000 cusecs of water from the Veer Dam built across the Nira into the Bhima river course.

Consequently, the bridge-cum barrage at Deval Ganagapur, Ghattarga Bridge, Sonna barrage and Chinmalli Bridge are inundated.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh, Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil visited the affected areas in Afzalpur taluk on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Kumar directed officials to evacuate families residing on the Bhima riverbanks in the 26 villages in the district. The district administration has deputed nodal officers for taluk-wise supervision.

Taluk officers and Panchayat Development Officers have been asked to stay at the headquarters. Rescue teams have been formed to shift residents to safer places at relief camps set up in villages. The district administration has sought deployment of NDRF teams for rescue operations, Mr. Kumar added.

In Afzalpur taluk, 850 families in 14 villages residing on the riverbanks have been asked to be cautious given the rising water level in the Bhima. Of the 14 villages, the district authorities have sounded red alert in Afzalpur, Karachagi, Atnoor, Mannur and Deval Ganagapur villages.

In Jewargi, 790 families in 16 villages are likely to be affected due to the rising water level in the Bhima river basin. Villages such as Kallur, Nelogi, Katti Sangavi, Naribol, Kona Hipparaga and Saradagi may face severe floods.

Precautionary measures have been taken at Heroor (B), Basavapattana, Jogur, Mayinal, Farhatabad, Nadvinhalli, Honnahalli and Hagaragundagi villages in Kalaburagi taluk. As many as 454 families in 10 villages were identified to be shifted as river is swelling due to the release of waters into the Bhima river course from the Ujjani Dam.

In Chitapur taluk, 297 families in Kadabur, Fail Tanda, Sugoor (N), Harsur and Balavadagi villages are likely to be affected.