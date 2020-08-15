Rioting was a problem created by Cong., says Jarkiholi

“The D.J.Halli rioting in Bengaluru was a problem created by the Congress. We have nothing to do with it,” district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Saturday.

Asked if he was indicating that the State government had no role in preventing or controlling the riots or investigating the incident and punishing the rioters, he clarified that he did not mean it. “I am speaking about the incidents that led to the riots. The Congress is responsible for it,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists after hoisting the national flag on Independence Day. He said that the State government would take strict action against those responsible for the riots. “The Home Minister has said that the Cabinet would decide on a strict course of action against the associations that are said to be behind the riots.’’ The action could include banning some associations and ensuring that the rioters face strict penal action.

He said the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments were working in coordination in controlling the floods in the Krishna basin. “We had technical problems and communication issues in the past. But they have all been resolved,” he said.

Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Commissioner of Police K. Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and zilla panchayat and city corporation members were present.