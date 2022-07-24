Rider killed as tanker overturns, catches fire

A motorcycle rider was killed after a diesel tanker overturned and caught fire near Harapanahalli in Vijayanagar district on Sunday.

The dead man was later identified as 33-year-old Mogeri Nagaraj who was riding the two-wheeler. Pillion rider 35-year-old Chandru, who suffered serious burns in the accident, was rushed to a hospital.

As per available information, the fuel tanker, which was on its way to Harapanahalli, overturned when it was descending a hilly inclination in the road and immediately caught fire as fuel leaked.

The riders, who were very close behind the tanker, were caught in the fire that broke out and one of them died on the spot. Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Harapanahalli later rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.