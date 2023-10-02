Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi in Mysuru

October 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MYSURU

MYSURU

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 154th birth anniversary in Mysuru on Monday. The city also remembered the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Town Hall with programmes organised by by the district administration, Mysuru City Corporation, and the Department of Information and Public Relations. An all-religion prayer meeting was also held on the occasion. The dignitaries offered floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi during the programme.

Earlier, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh B., and others paid homage by garlanding Gandhi’s statue at the Gandhi Square. Later, at the programme held at the Town Hall, his favourite bhajans including ‘Vaishnava Janato’ and Sadhbhavana songs for national harmony and unity were sung. MLA Tanveer Sait, other dignitaries and officials were present.

The participants at the programme spoke about the relevance of Gandhi’s philosophy today and how it can help in establishing a peaceful living in the society. The heads of various religions delivered their message on the occasion, emphasizing the need for practicing the principles of non-violence and speaking the truth.

At the programme, the participants recalled how village industries were promoted by Gandhi while laying emphasis on rural development for the country’s progress. Gandhi’s campaign for prohibition was also recalled. “Today, there is no country in the world which does not know about Mahatma Gandhi. The sacrifice Gandhi made for the country should not be forgotten. We should be proud that we are living in a country that gave birth to the person whose principles are remembered even today and are also relevant today.”

On the occasion, the winners of the essay writing competition were given prizes by Mr. Sait.

Gandhi Jayanti was also celebrated at the Gandhi Bhavan at the University of Mysore here. Freedom fighter M. Somashekaraiah inaugurated the programme. Vice-chancellor N.K. Lokanath presided. B.P. Indira, Professor, History Department, spoke on “Gandhiji Kanasina Bharata”. In his address, Dr. Somashekaraiah gave a call for following the principles of Gandhi for establishing a nonviolent society.

At the Congress office here, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversaries were celebrated. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of the country’s two great leaders. Renditions of bhajans and devotional songs marked the occasion.