RGUHS row: Sudhakar to talk to Governor, CM

Reacting to controversy over the appointment of a private college Principal as the interim Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told presspersons on Sunday that he would take up the matter [in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor] with the Governor and the Chief Minister. “I did not know about the appointment. In 26 years, this is the first time that a private college principal has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor, even if interim,” said Dr. Sudhakar. “As Pro-Chancellor, I wrote to the Governor seeking to meet him two or three weeks ago. Perhaps because of COVID-19, he is not meeting anyone.”

He added that there is no private college member in the university. “It is the biggest health university in the country with over 2 lakh students. I will raise whatever matter has to be raised with the Governor and the Chief Minister,” he said.

Earlier this week, Jayakara S.M., Principal of AECS College of Dental Sciences, was appointed as in-charge Vice-Chancellor of RGHUS.

The Governor and Chancellor of State universities issued an order appointing him with effect from June 15 until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until further orders.