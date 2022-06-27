Revision of textbook cannot be a party programme: A.H. Vishwanath

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP leader, at the inauguration of his new office on CADA building premises in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Reiterating his demand for continuing with the old school text books for one more year, former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Monday cautioned the BJP government in the State against taking up revision of textbooks as a “party programme”.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating his new office on CADA building premises on Monday, Mr. Vishwanath pointed out that there was no voice of opposition to the textbooks that had been revised by the previous committee headed by Baragur Ramachandrappa.

Contending that a lot of confusion had arisen in the present revision of textbooks, Mr. Vishwanath, who had earlier served as Minister for Primary Education, said the present government was degrading the education system in the State.

He also found fault with Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, Minister Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj, and others appearing before the media to give an explanation on the government’s behalf on the textbook revision.

“If anybody, it has to be the Minister for Primary Education B.C. Nagesh who should give a reply. Or else the Chief Minister should have given the reply,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to honour the voice of the people of the State against the revision. “For the time being, continue with the old textbooks,” Mr. Vishwanath said while asking the State government to constitute a fresh committee for revision comprising education experts and scholars, besides representatives of politicians, media, and parents.

He said the State government can ill afford to remain stubborn on sensitive issues like education and sit on prestige.

Mr. Vishwanath criticised writer S.L. Bhyrappa for “speaking like a spokesperson of the BJP” on the issue of revision. He said Mr. Bhyrappa, who is well-known Kannada writer, is respected by a lot of people and it does not behove a person of his stature to speak as a “spokesperson” of any political party.

Agnipath scheme

With regard to protests against the Agnipath scheme of the Centre, Mr. Vishwanath said he does not see any merit in the Congress’ opposition to the scheme. “There is no such harm in the scheme. It will not serve any purpose if the Congress links everything to RSS,” Mr. Vishwanath said.

He also welcomed the selection of Draupadi Murmu, a tribal, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee for the post of President.

Mr Vishwanath likened the rebellion in Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to the revolt against the coalition government of H.D. Kumaraswamy by Congress and JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka in 2019.

Holding Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responsible for the revolt in Shiv Sena, Mr. Vishwanath said such rebellions become inevitable when the Chief Ministers become arrogant and dictatorial.

Name change

Meanwhile, Mr. Vishwanath said the book he is writing on the change of government in Karnataka in 2019 will be renamed as “Bombay Files” instead of “Bombay Days”. The book will be released before this year-end, he added.

Mr. Vishwanath’s new office bore photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, late Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.