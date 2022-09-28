Revised CET results on October 1

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the announcement of the revised UGCET-2022 results to October 1.

The KEA, in a press note on Wednesday, said: “The revised UGCET-2022 results as per the orders of High Court shall be announced on October 1.”

Earlier, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, while welcoming the High Court order on the CET-2022 repeaters row on September 23, had announced that the revised CET ranking list would be released on September 29. He had also said the first round of admission counselling would begin from October 3.

After the litigant CET 2022 repeaters consented for “normalisation” of their II PU marks of 2021 based on a scientific methodology suggested by a committee of experts, the High Court of Karnataka, on September 23, permitted the State government and KEA to go ahead with the process of assigning CET 2022 ranks afresh after “normalisation” of the marks of repeaters, who had passed II PU in 2021.