Revanna instructs officials to clear applications for land

Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna has instructed the district administration to clear the pending applications regarding grant of land for those who lost their land to irrigation projects in the district.

At a meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Revanna, who is also in charge of the district, said tahsildars and special land acquisition officers have to take up on priority applications of land losers pending for years. “There are people who have been waiting for grant of land for 15-20 years. The officers should clear them within a stipulated time frame,” he said.

The Minister told the Deputy Commissioner to depute surveyors to taluk centres to speed up survey works and take steps to fill vacancies of village accountants and equivalent posts in the Revenue Department.

Mr. Revanna said the administration had decided to allot 3,000 sites for people from the low-income group in the city. “We have identified sites in the city. The Hassan City Municipal Council will issue a notification inviting applications on June 19. The list of beneficiaries after scrutiny will be published after inviting objections. Those who have been residing in the city for the past five years will be eligible to get sites,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha and Superintendent of Police A.N. Prakash Gowda were present.