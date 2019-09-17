Retired employees of VISP seek renewal of rental agreement

The retired employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a public sector unit, staged a protest in Bhadravati on Monday demanding renewal of the rent agreement for residing in the residential quarters of the firm.

Addressing the protest meet, M.J. Appaji, former MLA, said that more than 500 retired workers were residing in the quarters on rent basis. He expressed displeasure over the management issuing notices to the retired workers recently to vacate the quarters on the completion of the period of rent agreement.

Mr. Appaji said that the management should take a humanitarian stand and allow the retired workers to live in the residential quarters by renewing the rent agreement.

B.K. Sangameshwara, Bhadravati MLA, said that after the size of the workforce with VISP came down following the introduction of voluntary retirement scheme, the number of residential quarters is much more than the total number of employees serving with the firm. Many residential quarters have remained vacant and have become dilapidated owing to lack of proper maintenance. He said that considering the service rendered by the retired employees, the management should allow them to stay on.

Functionaries of VISP Retired Employees’ Association Hanumantha Rao, Ravindra Reddy, S.N. Balakrishna, and Manjunath took part in the protest.