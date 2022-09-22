‘Restrict State govt. benefits for ex-servicemen only to Kannadigas’

VeKare Ex-Servicemen’s Trust (VKET), Mysuru, has emphasised the need for the State government’s welfare schemes for ex-servicemen to be restricted to Kannadigas.

During a recent meeting with C.N. Manjegowda, MLC, who is also an ex-serviceman, VKET president Mandetira Subramani urged the MLC to prevail upon the State government in this regard. Pointing out that State government schemes like quota in housing sites, seats in professional courses, cash in lieu of land for those decorated with gallantry, and peace time awards etc. had been misused by ex-servicemen from other States, Mr. Subramani said measures should be taken to ensure that the welfare schemes are extended only to the “sons of the soil” Kannadigas.

If any non-Kannadiga should be considered for the benefits extended by the State government, they should have joined the armed forces from Karnataka, having a permanent place of residence in Karnataka at the time of joining the armed forces, he said.

Mr. Subramani said the 10% quota for ex-servicemen in housing sites and houses of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), and Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) etc. should be allotted exclusively to Kannadigas.

“If there are excess sites under the quota after allotting to Kannadigas, they may be allotted to ex-servicemen from other States, who wish to settle down in Karnataka. However, they should be barred from reselling the sites allotted under the quota to civilians at market rates when they go back to their native States,” he said.

Similarly, he said that the seats in medical, engineering, and other professional courses reserved under the quota for ex-servicemen should also be allotted to children of ex-servicemen who are Kannadigas first. If there are excess seats, they may be allotted to children of ex-servicemen from other States.

Mr. Subramani contended that Karnataka was among the few States that was extending generous welfare schemes to ex-servicemen. But, ex-servicemen from other States were cornering the benefits, he lamented.

Mr. Subramani said Mr. Manjegowda assured to impress upon Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Departments concerned to implement the same.