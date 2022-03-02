Restoration of 151 km road in Yelahanka limits underway

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta during an inspection of ongoing road restoration work at Ananthapura and AMS Layout on Wednedsay, directed civic officials to expedite the work. Officials were instructed to complete work on major roads on priority, whilst ensuring minimal inconvenience to the citizens.

The BBMP is restoring roads dug up in the 110 villages by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to lay water and underground drainage pipelines. In Yelahanka constituency limits, the BWSSB has dug up 151 km of road in eight villages: Ananthapura, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Kenchenahalli, Harohalli, Nagenahalli, Vaderapura, Govindapura. Road restoration work has been taken up in six villages, except Vaderapura and Govindapura.

BBMP has so far restored 60 km and the remaining 91 km is in progress.