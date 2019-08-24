Resolve pensioners’ issues, says ADC

Prakash Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner, instructed bankers and treasury officials to address grievances of the pensioners, if any. He was chairing the pinchani adalat meeting held in Yadgir on Friday.

Mr. Rajput, who received several grievances from retired government employees and their families, said that bank and treasury officials should go through the grievances of pensioners and solve their issues immediately.

“Officials should open special counters for a week every month to attend to these issues effectively,” the ADC stressed, and added that many pensioners depended on the pension amount that they expected to receive it early every month. “Any hurdles would result in difficulties. Thus, ensure that no pensioner faces even a small problem in getting monthly pension” he said.

Shankargowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner, Yadgir sub-division; Shaik Mahaboobi, district treasury officer; R. Gopal, Lead Bank Manager; and others were present.