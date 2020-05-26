Residents told to pay revised property tax

There are no indications that the Department of Urban Development will roll back the increase in property tax immediately, District in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“I had taken the demand by some persons to roll back the increase in property tax in Belagavi and other cities, to the State government. I requested the Chief Minister to ask the department to withhold the increase. But that has not happened. I urge residents of these cities to pay the revised rate of tax as of now. There is a possibility that the rates may be reduced in future. If that happens, then we will try to see that the additional payment is adjusted,” he said at a meeting of officials.

He said that the State government had made elaborate plans to send back migrant workers to the States of their origin. He said that a final decision on allowing workers from Maharashtra to return would be taken by the Chief Minister after consulting senior officials.

He expressed displeasure over private clinics and hospitals remaining closed during lockdown. “They should have served people, but they did not. That is unfortunate,” he said. Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli pointed out that officials had issued notices to over 450 clinics in this connection.