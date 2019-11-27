Residents to block road in protestagainst removal of temples

Residents of Srinivas Saradagi village have planned to block the Kalaburagi-Sedam inter-State highway at Srinivas Saradagi Cross on December 5 in protest against the removal of two temples — one dedicated to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and the other to Mariyamma Devi — situated inside the Kalaburagi Airport.
Sri Revanasiddh Shivacharya Swami of Guru Chikkaveereshwar Samasthan Hiremath of Srinivas Saradagi, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, demanded that the authorities reconstruct these temples at the same place.
Though a complaint was lodged at Gulbarga University Police Station, the authorities have not taken any action in the matter, the swamiji said and demanded that the district administration take immediate action against those responsible for the removal of the temples from the airport premises.
