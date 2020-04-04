Residents stage flash protest

Demanding title deeds and ownership rights over government land on which they have constructed houses, residents of the slum adjacent to the Tunga canal near Krushi Nagar locality in the city staged a flash protest on Saturday by defying lockdown and prohibitory orders.

The incident took place when Dheeraraj Honnavile, member of Shivamogga City Corporation, visited the slum to kickstart the distribution of free milk to the residents. The residents denied the milk and expressed displeasure against the delay in conferring title deeds and ownership rights.

They began to raise slogans demanding for the title deeds and upgradation of civic amenities at their dwelling place. Vinobha Nagar police told the residents that gathering of large number of people in the name of protest would amounted to violation of the prohibitory order enforced under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. They assured the gathering that they would apprise the district administration of their problems after the lockdown period, following which the protest was withdrawn.