Residents air concern as KPCL begins trials at Yelahanka gas-based power plant ahead of commissioning  

March 07, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

As Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) begins trial runs at the 370 Mega Watt (MW) combined cycle gas-based power plant in Yelahanka, residents nearby have alleged that a lot of smoke and noise from the plant was leading to disturbance and health issues.

After battling several legal and logistical issues, officials from KPCL had stated last month that the power plant would mostly commence operations from April. The project has faced severe opposition from Yelahanka residents as well as environmentalists mainly it is located between Puttenahalli and Yelahanka lakes and it would affect biodiversity.

In an order passed in November 2023, the Supreme Court had permitted the commencement of the trial run of the plant for a period of six months from commission. It had also ordered the Pollution Control Board to monitor the ambient air quality at different appropriate locations and submit a report based on the data analysed after five-and-a-half months.

Although the plant has not been commissioned yet, KPCL is conducting trials at the plant now. “The noise and the smoke from the plant has become unbearable. Many residents are complaining about chemical smell, while children playing in the park have been coughing. Many residents, including senior citizens, have also experienced a burning feeling and restlessness,” a resident from an apartment said.

However, KPCL officials denied any harmful emissions coming out of the plant. Speaking to The Hindu, Divakar C.M., Technical Director, KPCL, said: “We are currently only running the gas turbine due to which there is some noise. This is only for a temporary period of 30-45 days. As it is a combined cycle plant, once we start running the steam turbine also, the noise will reduce, the steam will also be repurposed in the plant. The authorities from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) are also regularly monitoring the work.”

He added: “To avoid inconvenience to residents, we have decided to restrict the trials at the plant to only day time.”