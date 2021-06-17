Karnataka

Resident doctors to join nationwide protest on Friday

Members of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have extended their support for the nationwide protest call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday against assault on doctors, with the slogan of ‘Save the saviours’.

In a press release, the KARD said they would organise demonstrations in all colleges by strictly adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The IMA has asked all State and local branches across the country to observe the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons, shirts, and running an awareness campaign against violence targeting healthcare professionals.


