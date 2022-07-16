Reservation roster for BBMP in a few days: Ashok

State government will abide by the eight weeks deadline set by the Supreme Court: Revenue Minister R. Ashok

State government will abide by the eight weeks deadline set by the Supreme Court: Revenue Minister R. Ashok

The reservation roster for the newly delimited 243 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be notified over the next few days and the State government will abide by the eight weeks deadline set by the Supreme Court, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

Accepting the State government’s affidavit, the apex court had on May 20 set an eight-week deadline for the government to complete delimitation of 243 wards and notify the roster of reservation for these wards to hold the much delayed civic polls. The government notified the delimited wards on July 14. Justice Bhaktavatsalam Committee is studying the OBC representation in the local bodies in the State to decide on the reservation for the same.

Amidst reports that the State government may seek more time from the SC, Mr. Ashok said that the roster will mostly be published over the next two days and the State government will submit both the delimitation and reservation roster notifications to the apex court on July 22, when the case is again listed for hearing.

Speaking at the BJP workers’ meet of Bengaluru South District, Mr. Ashok said the party had set them a target to win 150 council seats in the upcoming civic polls and this would be a semi-final to the upcoming Assembly polls. He expressed confidence that the city would support the party, given the slew of development works taken up by the State government over the last three years.