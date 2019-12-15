‘Research key to improving quality of rural life’

Noting that India could bring radical changes in improving the lives of rural people if adequate funds are given for research and development in ITIs and polytechnics like in the case of IITs, Harish Hande, Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and founder of SELCO Group, has said that research is key towards improving the quality of life of rural people.

Speaking at the inauguration of Solar Technology and Innovation Training Centre established at BVVS Polytechnic College in association with SELCO Foundation on Saturday, he said that a lot is needed to be done in the field of solar energy.

“We must work not only to educate people about the importance of solar energy for present and future generation, but more importantly, we should spend a great deal of funds in innovating affordable solar energy in the country. We have tremendous opportunities and potential in this field,” Mr. Hande said.

Regretting that India is facing major problems such as poverty and unemployment, he said that “by making use of abundant natural resources such as solar energy, we could create job opportunities for the people here.”

He said that by providing skill development and training in this arena and setting up small solar production units across the nation, the socio-economic conditions could be improved.

He also felt that creating self-employment activities in smaller cities would prevent mass migration of youths to urban areas for jobs as urban areas are already facing problems owing to influx of people.

“At SELCO, we are doing the same activities. We are making efforts to provide training and employment to youths in the solar energy sector. This helps in giving sustainable life to youth who are looking for employment,” Mr. Hande said.

Expressing happiness over the establishment of the centre at the polytechnic, he said that he would try to bring experts from different parts of the country to provide training to students here.

He announced that he would reserve ₹ 10 crore for the centre for providing financial assistance to poor students who wish to undergo training and look for employment.

Bagalkot MLA and chairman of the institute Veeranna Charanatimath was present.