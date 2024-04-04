GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Rescued child to get a new name

April 04, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satwik Mujagond will soon be called Siddhalinga Mrutyunjaya

Satwik Mujagond will soon be called Siddhalinga Mrutyunjaya | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Satwik Mujagond will soon have a new name, Siddhalinga Mrutyunjaya, which literally means Siddhalinga who conquered death.

The huge crowd that had gathered around the pit broke into joyous slogans like Sri Siddhalinga Maharaj Ki Jai when the operation was successful.

Similar slogans were raised by the paramedics who shifted the baby and his mother Poojakka in an ambulance from Indi to Vijayapura.

The seer they speak with reverence and after whom the child will be named is the saint Sri Siddhalinga Maharaj who set up an ashram in Lachyan village, the native village of the Mujagonda family.

The saint lived in the late 19th century and was a contemporary of Sri Siddharoodha Swami of Hubballi and Sri Revanasiddeshwara of Solapur. The saint was a native healer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.