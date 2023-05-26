HamberMenu
Rescue drill at railway station in Kalaburagi

May 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Personnel from the Central Railway Solapur Division and NDRF team taking part in a derailment-induced rescue and relief operation at the railway station in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Personnel from the Central Railway Solapur Division and NDRF team taking part in a derailment-induced rescue and relief operation at the railway station in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Hundreds of passengers on a platform at Kalaburagi Railway Station on Friday watched a full-scale drill of a train derailment-induced rescue and relief operation.

Solapur Division of Central Railway, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Railway Protection Force and Railway Police, Health Department were involved in the drill conducted at the railway station.

After a discarded coach of Udyan Express 11302 was mechanically derailed by a crane, the rescue team swung into operation.

An ambulance arrives to take passengers to hospital during the drill at the Kalaburagi Railway Station on Friday.

An ambulance arrives to take passengers to hospital during the drill at the Kalaburagi Railway Station on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The rescue operation team led by Assistant Commander Damodar Singh and 20 NDRF personnel reached the site within 20 minutes.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, doctors and nursing staff along with ambulances were at the spot to provide first aid and assist in taking out passengers trapped in two coaches.

Divisional Security Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Kadam said that the drill was conducted to test the efficacy of the Disaster Management Plan that includes a wide range of activities to take safety-related measures during an emergency.

This is the first-ever drill conducted by Central Railway in Karnataka. Mr. Kadam said that the Disaster Management Plan aims to reduce the potential loss of human lives by taking up rescue operations at the earliest possible time.

