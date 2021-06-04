‘Reports that Karnataka cannot use KSRTC factually incorrect’

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Friday stated that claims by Kerala that they had won the case over the usage of the trademark ‘KSRTC’ were “factually incorrect”, as they had not received any such notice or order from the Central Trade Mark Registry.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, in a statement issued on Friday, said there was no legal prohibition against the use of trade mark “KSRTC” by the corporation.

“As on date, KSRTC’s registration of the trademarks continue to be legally in force and the claim of KeralaSRTC in news reports that Karnataka cannot use the trademarks is factually incorrect and legally untenable,” he said.

“No final orders have also been passed in the said appeals. Meanwhile, Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) was abolished by an Ordinance of the Central Government dated 4.04.2021 and all such pending applications will be transferred to the High Court for adjudication,” he further said.