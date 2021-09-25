Report predicts over 11% rise in State’s cancer burden by 2025

In 2020, breast cancer contributed 27.9% of the total burden in females, the highest among all cancers in Karnataka

New cancer cases in Karnataka are likely to increase to 97,130 cases by 2025 — a 11.4% increase from the incidence of 85,968 cases in 2020 based on the current trends.

This projection is according to “The Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of the Hospital Based Cancer Registries, 2021” prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru. The figures were released on Friday, World Cancer Research Day.

According to the report, the projected incidence of cancer cases in Karnataka in 2025 in females is 51,437, a 11.61% increase compared to the incidence of 45,465 in 2020. Whereas in males, the rise in projected incidence is 45,693, a 11.3% increase compared to the incidence of 40,503 in 2020.

The report found that in 2020, breast cancer contributed 27.9% of the total cancer burden in females, the highest among all cancers in Karnataka.

The proportion of cancers associated with the use of tobacco remained the highest in males at 33.4% and 14.2% in females, according to the fact sheet.

NCDIR director Prashant Mathur told The Hindu that the fact sheet presented the epidemiological profile and pattern of cancer in Karnataka, based on findings from the ‘Report of National Cancer Registry Programme 2020’. Besides, the fact sheet also has related information on the socio-demographic profile, health status indicators, and health infrastructure. “These have a significant bearing on the occurrence and outcome of cancer,” he said. According to the fact sheet, the incidence of lung cancer was the highest in males at 10.1% followed by stomach cancer (6.9%), prostrate (6.4%), oesophagus (5.4%), and liver (4.3%).

Among females, breast cancer, followed by cervix uteri (12%), and ovary cancer (6.4%), were the most common cancer sites. This was followed by mouth and corpus uteri cancers at 3.8% each.

Tobacco use

In the category of cancers associated with the use of tobacco in males, lung cancer was the highest at 30% followed by oesophagus (16%); mouth and tongue cancers (13% each); larynx (9%) and urinary bladder (7%).

Among females, the incidence of mouth cancers were the highest at 28% followed by lung (27%), oesophagus (24%), tongue (7%), urinary bladder (4%), and larynx (3%).

Asserting that early diagnosis, prompt treatment and a healthy lifestyle will contribute a lot towards reducing cancer burden, Dr. Mathur said: “Cancer registries play a crucial role in cancer prevention and control by generating systematic and timely information.”

C. Ramachandra, director of the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, said a significant increase in the incidence rates of breast cancers in women, and lung and head and neck cancers in both men and women was being observed in most of the registries. “However, a declining trend is being seen in most of the registries for cancer of the cervix, especially in rural areas,” he said, attributing it to increased awareness, hygiene, and reduction in early marriages.