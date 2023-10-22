Rename Hubballi Airport after Basaveshwara, says Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha

October 22, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha members passed a resolution seeking renaming of the Hubballi Airport after Sri Basaveshwara, the 12th century reformer saint.

In a meeting in Hubballi on Sunday, Dharwad district unit president of the Mahasabha M.V. Gongadashetty presented the proposal and the members passed it unanimously.

Their other demands include renaming a metro station in Bengaluru after the reformer, re-installing his statue at Basaveshwara Park in Hubballi and strict action against those who sent threatening letters to Sri Nijagunanda Swami.

The meeting also discussed details of celebrating the centenary of F.G. Halakatti who created the first printed edition of the Vachanas in the early 20th century.

Vice-president of the Mahasabha S.V. Pattanashetti, general secretary B.L. Lingashettar and others were present.