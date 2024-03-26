GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remove Tangadagi from office for Modi remarks, BJP Yuva Morcha activists tell Siddaramaiah

The activists, led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s State vice-president Amaresh, district president Mounesh Dhadesugur and mandal president Manjunath Maski, also make an attempt to lay a siege to the Minister’s residence at Karatagi

March 26, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest against Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi in Karatagi, Koppal district, on Tuesday.

BJP Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest against Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi in Karatagi, Koppal district, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Condemning what they said were objectionable remarks by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi against the followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Yuva Morcha activists staged a demonstration at Karatagi, Mr. Tangadagi’s constituency, in Koppal district on Tuesday.

Led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s State vice-president Amaresh, district president Mounesh Dhadesugur and mandal president Manjunath Maski, the activists also made an attempt to lay a siege to the Minister’s residence demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drop Mr. Tangadagi from his Council of Ministers.

The agitating activists said that Mr. Tangadagi had, a day before, called upon people to slap on the faces of those who chanted pro-Modi slogan as Mr. Modi has, according to him, failed to fulfill his promise of generating two crore jobs a year.

“We continue to shout pro-Modi slogans till Mr. Tangadagi slaps on our faces. If a responsible position is given to people who have no sense of culture, they instigate people to resort to violence. We demand Mr. Siddaramaiah to drop Mr. Tangadagi from the Council of Ministers. Mr. Tangadagi won the last Assembly elections and became a Minister with the blessings of the people. We don’t have any objections to his development initiatives. However, we won’t be silent if he crosses his line and talks lightly about Mr. Modi. Mr. Tangadagi should tender a public apology,” Mr. Amaresh said.

He said that if the Congress did not teach a lesson to Mr. Tangadagi, the people would do it.

“Mr. Tangadagi’s objectionable remarks against Modi followers will alone be the main reason for Congress’ debacle in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

When the activists started marching towards Mr. Tangadagi’s residence to lay a siege to it, the police tried to stop them near the office of the former legislator Basavaraj Dhadesugur and MK Rice Mill but failed. However, they stopped the protesters on the main road connecting the one on which Mr. Tangadagi’s residence is located.

Complaint

Taking note of Mr. Tangadagi’s remarks on Monday, Taluk Tribal Welfare Officer in Gangavati Gyananagouda, currently serving as Flying Squad member for Lok Sabha elections, lodged a complaint with Karatagi Police on Tuesday.

In his complaint, the officer noted that Mr. Tangadagi has instigated his party workers to slap on the faces of those who chanted Modi, Modi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.