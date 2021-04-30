Karnataka

Remdesivir injections scarce in H.D. Kote, Hunsur

Amidst the doubts over the availability of Remdesivir injections in Mysuru, the District COVID-19 War Room, in its report, has disclosed the accurate number of vials available at the government hospitals and private hospitals across the district.

Among the taluk hospitals, the highest number of Remdesivir injections are available in Periyapatna taluk where 44 vials of the anti-viral drug are in stock as on Thursday. The taluk hospitals in Mysuru barring Hunsur and H.D. Kote have a total stock of 59 vials. The hospitals at H.D. Kote and Hunsur have zero Remdesivir injections and are perhaps anxiously looking to replenish the stock amidst the rising cases.

In Mysuru city, K.R. Hospital has 204 vials and the District Hospital has a stock of 122 vials.

Among the private hospitals, Asha Kirana Hospital has 99 vials while Cauvery Hospital holds 47 vials, and the highest stock of 486 vials was available at the JSS Drug Centre in JSS Hospital. In total, private hospitals across Mysuru have 1,074 vials of Remdesivir as on Thursday, the report said.

