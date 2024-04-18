GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Religious sloganeering assault: BJP blames ‘appeasement politics’

April 18, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP workers held a protest in front of Vidyaranyapura police station on Thursday against those who allegedly assaulted three people who were raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, even as Shobha Karandlaje, BJP candidate from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, jumped into the fray as well. 

Ms. Karandlaje visited the houses of those assaulted in the incident and condemned the attack. “As per our information, youths from the Muslim community first took objection to the boys raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and later assaulted them. It was Ramanavami festivaland our youths celebrate the festival in different ways and there shouldn’t be any bar on that,” she said, demanding a probe into the case. 

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok blamed “appeasement politics” of the State government for “rise in such incidents in the city” and said voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the elections. 

The BJP had held a similar protest in Chickpet in March over an alleged incident where a Hindu shopkeeper was assaulted allegedly over playing bhajans on a speaker. However, both Hindus and Muslims were arrested in the case and local BJP MLA Uday Garudachar had claimed the incident was not “communal”. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.