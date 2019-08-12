Relief in Cauvery basin, Kodagu as rains recede

After continuous alerts of heavy rainfall in Kodagu district since the beginning of the month, there is no major rain alert forecast for the next five days. This has brought great relief to the administrative machinery and the rescue teams, who were on their toes for over 10 days, and the focus will now shift to rehabilitation and rebuilding.

Residents at low-level areas situated along the banks of the Cauvery in Mandya also heaved a sigh of relief with the floods receding from Monday afternoon. Many villages downstream Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir have been reeling under flood threat since August 10, owing to lifting of sluice gates to regulate storage in the reservoir.

The water level at KRS stood at 121.80 ft at 6 p.m. on Monday, as against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft. The inflow was measured at the rate of 1,22,983 cusecs. However, many villages in the district are waterlogged.

Next five days

At Kodagu, the worst-hit district, as per the weather bulletin issued by the administration, quoting the IMD input, there is forecast of normal rain over the next five days barring heavy rain in some interior pockets of the district.

However, there is still no news of seven persons who went missing from Heggala in Thora village in Virajpet taluk since Friday.

The personnel from NDRF, Garuda Force, the police and other agencies have continued efforts to locate them. Holiday for schools and colleges has been extended till August 14, according to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Harangi dam reduced further on Monday at the rate of 9,655 cusecs. and the outflow was 4,522 cusecs.