Release crop loss compensation immediately: Karjol

Minister instructs Belagavi officials to expedite the process of surveying rain damage

District in-charge Minister for Belagavi Govind Karjol, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and others at a review meeting in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol has asked officials to expedite the process of surveying rain damage and immediately release compensation for crop loss and property damage.

Chairing a review meeting on flood relief and rain damage in Belagavi on Friday, Mr. Karjol asked the officials to display at the gram panchayat offices details of the survey along with photographs and videos and if there were any objections, they should be verified.

The Minister said that as most of the reservoirs were not full yet, water should not be released from them. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit the comprehensive report on rain damage to the government.

Rain gauge

Mr. Karjol asked the officials to send a proposal for the installation of a rain gauge at Kallol Barrage and assured to sanction it immediately on receipt of proposal.

The Minister referred to the recurring problems related to Ballari Nala and asked the officials to submit a comprehensive report after conducting a survey. He also emphasised the need for a joint survey by both Large and Medium Irrigation and Minor Irrigation departments.

He said that four rehabilitation centres in Athani taluk had remained vacant from the last few years and if now people wanted to shift voluntarily, officials should identify and demarcate 4,000 residential sites for them. Under Jal Jivan Mission, drinking water supply facilities could also be provided, he said.

No flood threat

Briefing about the rain situation, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that the district received 41% excess rainfall during July and 22% excess rainfall so far in August. However, there was no threat of floods in the district as none of the reservoirs was full yet.

He said 97.14% sowing had been completed in the district and a joint survey of crop loss would be conducted shortly. Already a survey of house damage had been completed and the details would be made public, he said.

ZP CEO Darshan, Police Commissioner M.B. Boaralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and others officials were present.