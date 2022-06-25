Rekindling spirit of freedom struggle

Tributes paid to freedom fighters at special event

Hundreds of cultural troupes took out a procession as part of ‘’Amrita Bharatige Kannadada Aarati’’ organised by the government in the city today.

It was held to rekindle the spirit of freedom struggle in the 75 th year of India’s independence and tributes were paid to the freedom fighters. A procession from Ramaswamy Circle was taken out to the Freedom Fighters’ Park at Subbarayanakere Grounds which was the epicentre of Quit India movement in Mysuru in 1942.

Apart from cultural troupes, a large National Flag was raised by the participants to mark the occasion to the chant of “Jai Bharataambe.” The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru City Corporation and Department of Kannada and Culture.

The key speaker was Keshav Prasad, MLC, who said that it was at the behest of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the programme was being held across all the districts in the State. Mr. Keshav Prasad said India has a hoary past and the first war of independence in 1857 united all Indians for a common cause. Though there were similar struggles earlier as well, the 1857 events had profound impact. Mr.Keshav Prasad recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar at the national level. He pointed out that the first woman prisoner from the region was Subbamma who took her one-year-old child along with her to jail. Stating that the freedom was not received on a platter, Mr. Keshav Prasad said that one had to recall the sacrifices of the freedom fighters every day.

Some of the cultural troupes were drawn from various dance schools including Gurudev Academy, Nrtyalaya Trust, Ranga Lakshmanam Foundation, Sri Nrityaniketan, and Lasya Ranjana, and Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University

The authorities also felicitated freedom fighters Revanna, Rangashetty and Somashekar on the occasion. Pratap Simha, MP, S.A. Ramdas, MLA, and others were present.