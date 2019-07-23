Rebels writing their own political obituaries: DKS

The Congress’s troubleshooter D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday told the Assembly that 15 Congress and JD(S) members were writing their own “political obituaries” by defecting to the BJP.

Speaking on the confidence motion on Tuesday, peppered with verses from writer D.V. Gundappa’s Mankuthimmana Kagga, the Water Resources Minister, who went to Mumbai to bring back the rebels to the party fold, said the 15 were held hostage by the BJP. They have “back-stabbed” the Congress after contesting and winning election on the party ticket, he said.

The Minister recalled a number of Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate cases he has been facing and said there was nothing permanent in life. The Modi government has been targeting him by filing I-T and ED cases for providing supporting to a Congress leader from Gujarat for becoming the Rajya Sabha member, he said.

“My next political battle is against Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB), who resigned and joined the rebel group,” Mr. Shivakumar thundered.

He said he has filed a defamation case against former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (BJP) for ₹2.04 crore for giving a statement to the press that he had been supporting formation of the BJP government to get a clean chit in all I-T and ED cases.

“I will take the case to its logical end,” he said.