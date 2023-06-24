Realty firm Concorde to invest ₹225 crore in city

June 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

Concorde, a Bengaluru-based realty developer, said it would invest ₹225 crore to expand its presence in commercial real estate in the city.

With this strategic investment, Concorde would develop and launch over 2 million sq.ft of commercial space over the next two years.

This investment, aimed at increasing the company’s commercial business portfolio by over 30% of its overall portfolio, was to cater to the rising demand for sustainable workspaces in Bengaluru post the pandemic era, the realty firm said.

“We will focus on establishing Grade A office space in the micro markets of the city. Currently, we have three projects in the pipeline for this year. The demand for sustainable workspaces has grown significantly post-pandemic, and we aim to provide top-notch commercial properties that redefine the way people work,” said Grishma Reddy, Director, Concorde.