HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realty firm Concorde to invest ₹225 crore in city

June 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Concorde, a Bengaluru-based realty developer, said it would invest ₹225 crore to expand its presence in commercial real estate in the city.

With this strategic investment, Concorde would develop and launch over 2 million sq.ft of commercial space over the next two years.

This investment, aimed at increasing the company’s commercial business portfolio by over 30% of its overall portfolio, was to cater to the rising demand for sustainable workspaces in Bengaluru post the pandemic era, the realty firm said.

“We will focus on establishing Grade A office space in the micro markets of the city. Currently, we have three projects in the pipeline for this year. The demand for sustainable workspaces has grown significantly post-pandemic, and we aim to provide top-notch commercial properties that redefine the way people work,” said Grishma Reddy, Director, Concorde.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.