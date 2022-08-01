Realtor from Gadag arrested for attacking patrolling police

The Seshadripuram police on Thursday night arrested a 33-year-old realtor for allegedly assaulting the patrolling police in an inebriated condition objecting to their movement against the one way .

The victim, Puttamallaiah, ASI with Seshadripuram station, along with head constable Anil Kumar and driver Arun, were heading towards the check point against the one way from the main road on Platform Road near GSB junction when the accused objected to them from driving against the one way.

When Puttamallaiah tried to reason with him, the accused allegedly behaved rudely and rode his bike on him, injuring his leg. Head constable Anil Kumar, with the help of others, chased and pinned him down. The accused, later identified as Mahaveer Hosur from Gadag, was drunk, the police said.

Mahaveer has been arrested and his bike seized. He has been remanded to judicial custody on the charge of assaulting policemen on duty.