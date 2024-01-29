Ready for pre-poll alliance with BJP: Janardhan Reddy

January 29, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Mining baron and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) chief Gali Janardhana Reddy has expressed his willingness to have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at Gangavathi and Koppal recently, the former Minister in the BJP government said even if the pre-poll alliance does not materialise, he would support the BJP after the election.

“I too want, as entire India does, to see Narendra Modi continue as the Prime Minister of India,” Mr. Reddy said. Mr. Reddy rushing to Keragodu village in Mandya district on Monday to participate in the BJP padayatra related to the Bhagwa Dhwaja controversy is also viewed as a public display of his desire to be closely associated with the BJP.

This comes on the heels of former BJP Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar rejoining the BJP a few days ago catching the Congress leaders off-guard.

The difference, however, is glaring. In the latter’s case, BJP leaders themselves wanted Mr. Shettar to be back in their party. For, he is from the Lingayat community, one of the dominant and influential communities, and has a considerable support base in North Karnataka, especially in Hubballi and Dharwad.

But in Mr. Reddy’s case, it was not the BJP but Mr. Reddy who made the move and the BJP State leadership responded to it diplomatically showing little or no enthusiasm. Speaking to presspersons, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra said a decision on Mr. Reddy’s proposal would be taken after consulting the party high command in Delhi.

It is learnt that the prospects of his political career, given several criminal cases, including serious ones related to illegal mining, has prompted him to move closer to the BJP. His associates say that he is also sensing a “national mood” towards the BJP.

Mr. Reddy’s political career remained stagnant after he was sidelined and eventually forced to quit the BJP. He was the only one to win from KRPP in the last Assembly elections. He could not ensure even his wife’s victory. Mr. Reddy’s political prospects are still bleak.