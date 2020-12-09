Rates for COVID tests slashed in Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has slashed the rates for COVID-19 tests in Karnataka.

As per an order issued on Wednesday, the revised rates for an RT-PCR test in a private lab if referred by a government hospital stands at ₹500. The cost of an RT-PCR test at a private lab stands at ₹800.

The cost of a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) stands at ₹400, while the cost of a Rapid Antibody Test stands at ₹500. The cost of a Truenat test for COVID-19 is ₹1,250, while the cost of CB-NAAT test is capped at ₹2,400. The order also states that if the laboratories are collecting the samples at home, the additional charge they are allowed to collect for home visits stands at ₹400 per house.