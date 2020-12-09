Rates for COVID tests slashed in Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has slashed the rates for COVID-19 tests in Karnataka.
As per an order issued on Wednesday, the revised rates for an RT-PCR test in a private lab if referred by a government hospital stands at ₹500. The cost of an RT-PCR test at a private lab stands at ₹800.
The cost of a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) stands at ₹400, while the cost of a Rapid Antibody Test stands at ₹500. The cost of a Truenat test for COVID-19 is ₹1,250, while the cost of CB-NAAT test is capped at ₹2,400. The order also states that if the laboratories are collecting the samples at home, the additional charge they are allowed to collect for home visits stands at ₹400 per house.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath