Karnataka

Rates for COVID tests slashed in Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has slashed the rates for COVID-19 tests in Karnataka.

As per an order issued on Wednesday, the revised rates for an RT-PCR test in a private lab if referred by a government hospital stands at ₹500. The cost of an RT-PCR test at a private lab stands at ₹800.

The cost of a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) stands at ₹400, while the cost of a Rapid Antibody Test stands at ₹500. The cost of a Truenat test for COVID-19 is ₹1,250, while the cost of CB-NAAT test is capped at ₹2,400. The order also states that if the laboratories are collecting the samples at home, the additional charge they are allowed to collect for home visits stands at ₹400 per house.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 2:04:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rates-for-covid-tests-slashed-in-karnataka/article33287819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY