Rashtrothana Sahitya gets best publisher award

Rashtrothana Sahitya, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has been selected for the best publisher award with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for 2021 by the The Kannada Book Authority (KBA).

KBA on Saturday announced its annual awards for the year 2021.

Dr. Gurulinga Kapase, Dharwad, has been selected for Dr. M.M. Kalaburagi Humanities Studies Award carrying a cash prize of ₹75,000. Dr. Mohan Alva from Moodabidri has been selected for Dr. G.P. Rajarathnam Literary Promotion award that carries a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Quiz master and writer Dr. N. Someshwara has been selected for Dr. Anupama Niranjana medical and science literature award carrying a cash prize of ₹25,000.

The KBA has also announced 2021 Kannada Pustaka Sogasu and Mudrana Sogasu awards.

In the Pustaka Sogasu category, the first prize will be given to Namma Dehada Vijnana, written by Dr. T.R. Anantharamu and Dr. N. Someshwara, published by Navakarnataka Publications Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.

The Pustaka Mudrana Sogasu award has been bagged by Shi Ra. Hugara for his book Siri Belaku, printed by Twarit Mudran Offset Printers, Gadag, with a cash prize of ₹5,000.

Notebook, Makkala Kathegalu, written by Dr. K. Shivalingappa Handihalu published by Kavana Prakashana, Ballari, has been selected for Makkala Pustaka Sogasu, with a cash prize of ₹8.000. G. Arun Kumar has been chosen for the best cover page design of the book Alpasankyataru mattu Jathi vyavaste written by Dr. Muzafar Azadi.