Rangoli, kite flying, book release and much more to mark beginning of ‘Karnataka Sambhrama’

October 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Drawing rangolis and flying kites in the Kannada flag colours of yellow and red, lighting ‘Kannada Jyothi’, releasing books, and organising various competitions will be part of the State government’s yearlong programmes that will commence on November 1, 2023, to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the renaming the Mysuru State as Karnataka.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on Friday told reporters that a number of programmes would be conducted to portray the rich history, culture, and literature of the State from November 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024. Fifty books on various aspects of Karnataka would be released and emblems of Karnataka Sambhrama-50 would be printed on the letterheads of the State government.

Appeal to citizens

The Minister appealed to all citizens to hoist Kannada flags on November 1, draw rangoli in front of their houses in yellow and red, and light oil lamps. Five songs written by five well-known writers would be sung on November 1, he said.

While Ministers would hoist flags in all districts, MLAs would hoist the Kannada flag in all their respective constituencies to mark the beginning of the yearlong celebrations of the 50th anniversary — Karnataka Sambhrama. Various cultural programmes would be held in schools, colleges, and educational institutions. All educational institutions have been directed to hoist Kannada flags and organise cultural programmes on November 1.

Every village must hold kite flying contests with kites depicting the colours of the Kannada flag, he said.

Kannada chariot

The government would roll out a chariot that would carry details of the evolution of the Kannada language and literature. The chariot would criss-cross the State covering all districts, taluk, hoblis, and villages, he said.

The government has planned to rope in the support of Kannadiga diaspora. “We are in touch with 50 Kannadiga associations abroad. We will shortly hold a virtual meeting with all these associations to seek their participation,” he said. The government has proposed to felicitate 50 women achievers on the occassion.