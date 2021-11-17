Rangayana’s national theatre festival in December

Motherhood is the theme for the event from December 10 to 19

Theatre repertoire Rangayana will conduct the national theatre festival Bahurupi from December 10 to 19 and present a slew of plays to mark the festival.

The theme of this year’s festival is motherhood and will feature plays from various States and languages besides seminars, workshops, book exhibition, exhibition of arts and crafts etc at the Kalamandira complex.

Giving details of the festival Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa told mediapersons here on Wednesday that the concept of motherhood encompassing a broader aspect to include nature, environment, language etc will instil reverence and respect in such concepts.

He said the theatre festival is not merely enactment of plays but is an attempt to reflect the contemporary society and the theme for this year’s festival was taken after a prolonged discussion. The festival will explore the concepts of Jaminu (agricultural land), Jala (water), Jangal (forest), Januwaru (animals) and Jana (people) under the broad canvass of motherhood.

Reflecting on the unfolding social developments in the present times, Mr. Cariappa said the festival will also try to reignite the love and reverence towards mother which was fast eroding in the modern world. Though mother is equated with lofty idealism including nation-building, the concept was diluting and the festival will strive to shore up the sentiment towards mother and motherhood, he added. There will also be a film festival and the State Government has earmarked ₹50 lakh grant towards Bahurupi.

The folk presentation will feature Jogati Nruthya, Kamsale, Puja Kunitha, Chande Mela, Mallakambha, Gorawara Kunitha, Veeragase, Jade Kolata, Siddhi Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Suggi Kunitha, Lavani, Gombe Garudiga, and Gombeyata.

The South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, and South Central Zone ,Nagpur, will present an array of folk performances drawn from different regions including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam and Manipur.

The festival will feature 10 non-Kannada plays including Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Odiya besides 18 Kananda plays.

Rangayana productions to be staged at the festival include Parva, Sutradhara, Chitrapata, Mookana Makkalu and Chandragiriyatheeradalli.