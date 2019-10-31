‘Ranganathittu, Kokkare Bellur birds safe’

The Forest Department announced that birds at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna and Kokkare Bellur Pelicanry, on the banks of the Shimsha, near Maddur, are safe. Nevertheless, the movement and behaviour of both migratory and local birds at both places is under constant watch, a senior official at the department said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, the officer added, “Following the unnatural deaths of pelicans at Kukkarahalli lake of Mysuru, the department has stepped up vigil on the birds.” No birds have behaved differently. Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services personnel are watching them too, he added.

Various species of birds, such as spot-billed pelicans and painted storks flock Kokkare Bellur and Ranganathittu for nestling and breeding every year. While Ranganathittu is a combination of many islets formed by Cauvery, Kokkare Bellur is a small village where locals have been passionately safeguarding the birds for decades.

The season of pelicans arriving has just begun. The department has been monitoring the birds by collecting/testing bird droppings at Kokkare Bellur. However, the incessant flow in Cauvery has prevented officials from conducting a similar exercise at Ranganathittu, the officer added.