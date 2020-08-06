Ranganathittu bird sanctuary closed for visitors

It faces flood threat following heavy water discharge from KRS

The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been closed for visitors from Thursday in anticipation of water discharge from KRS reservoir which has been getting heavy inflow since the last few days following heavy rains in Kodagu.

Another reason for the early closure of the tourist attraction ahead of water discharge into the river was poor footfall to the site since its reopening over COVID-19 spike in the region.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Alexander told The Hindu that the sanctuary and boating at Srirangapatna had been closed from Thursday until further orders.

He said the KRS dam had been receiving heavy inflow since the last few days. The level on Thursday stood at 110.10 ft. as against the maximum of 124.80 ft. The inflow into the dam on Thursday was 37,068 cusecs.

The sanctuary used to get flooded due to heavy discharge from the dam into the river after it attained its maximum level.

Mr. Alexander said the visitors to the sanctuary were very few and not many used to take the boat ride after the number of COVID-19 cases rose. “We used to sanitize the boat after every ride yet not many used to prefer the ride. Moreover, footfall had come down substantially. All these factors led to the temporary closure of the site until further instructions.”

Meanwhile, Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru was sealed after the forest staff tested positive to COVID-19. Confirming this, Mr. Alexander said “Nearly 10 of our staff members had been infected and therefore the office had been sealed for fumigation. It will be reopened on Monday.”