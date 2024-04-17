GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram Navami celebrated on a grand note with religious fervour and gaiety in Kalaburagi

Thousands of people participate in the Ram Navami processions organised by three groups

April 17, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalaburagi was witness to a sea of devotees participating in the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday.

Kalaburagi was witness to a sea of devotees participating in the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A 15-ft high statue of Lord Ram decorated aesthetically, amid a sea of devotees, was taken out through the main streets of Kalaburagi during the procession organised to mark Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday.

Like every year, Ram Navami was celebrated on a grand note with religious fervour and gaiety. Hundreds of youngsters, women from various localities gathered wearing saffron clothes, caps and carrying flags through the procession from Ram Tirtha Circle to Jagat Circle.

A group of Muslims distributing juice to a participant during the Ram Navami procession near the Quadri Chaman Dargah Shareef in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

A group of Muslims distributing juice to a participant during the Ram Navami procession near the Quadri Chaman Dargah Shareef in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The utsav set an example of communal harmony as a group of Muslims distributed fruit juice to the devotees participating in the procession near the Quadri Chaman Dargah Shareef on the stretch of road between Aland Check-Post and Naka Circle.

Thousands of people participated in the Ram Navami processions organised by three different groups, Adipurush Rama Navami Utsav Samiti, Sri Ram Sene and Sri Ram Navami Utsav Samiti.

Of the three processions, two commenced from Aland Check-Post near Ram Tirth Temple and one from Nagareshwar School in Nehru Gunj. They traversed through various junctions and concluded at Jagat Circle. People were dressed in traditional attire and danced to folk and devotional songs.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil and Janata Dal (Secular) district president Balraj Guttedar attended the procession taken out from Aland Check-Post. And, spiritual leader Kaliputra Kalicharan Maharaj from Akola in Maharashtra and Mahant Tukoji Bhuva, a seer from Tuljapur Mutt, Maharashtra, participated in the procession taken out by the Adipurush Rama Navami Utsav Samiti.

